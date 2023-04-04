On Friday, Mediocre will release their Dangerbird Records debut EP, To Know You’re Screwed. We’ve already heard the band’s title track and “Pop Song Baby,” and today the Band To Watch is sharing one more single before their EP drop. “Together Together,” which Mediocre describe as “a swan song for the end of the world,” lyrically recalls Wet Leg’s pièce de résistance “Chaise Longue,” as the duo sing-speak: “Hey you/ With the really cool hair/ Do you wanna be cool together?” But think if Wet Leg delivered their vocals in a more lackadaisical, DIY style, a la the Moldy Peaches.

Watch and listen to “Together Together” below.

The To Know You’re Screwed EP is out 4/7 via Dangerbird Records