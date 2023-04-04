Oblivion Access Announces Additional Artists For 2023 Festival

Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival has announced its latest round of performers for 2023. Taking place on June 15-18 at Austin’s Red River Cultural District, Oblivion 2023 has added sets from Haunter, Trench Warfare, Noisy Neighbors, and Death File Red at Valhalla on Friday, June 16. Also at Valhalla will be Sex Pill, Future Blondes, Biproduct, and Detox on Saturday, June 17.

On Sunday, June 18, Drug Church, Magnitude, Gel, Restraining Order, Mugger, and Black Mercy have been added to Drain’s headlining performance at Mohawk. Finally, members of GothBoiClique (Fish Narc, Horse Head, Nedarb, JPdreamthug, Yawns), USA/MEXICO, and KFC Murder Chicks will be on hand at the four-day festival with specific performance times TBD.

In January, Oblivion Access announced its initial headliners, including Godflesh and Tim Hecker. There will also be a showcase co-presented by experimental label the Flenser with Have A Nice Life, Chat Pile, Planning For Burial, and more.

Additional artists on the fest’s bill include: Lil Ugly Mane, RXK Nephew, Ludicra, Yob, Final, Mamaleek, Jerome’s Dream, Bosse De Nage, Sissy Spacek, Lucas Abela, Drowse, Sprain, Ragana, Coi_n, Agriculture, Crawl, Parasiticide, God Shell, Private Hellscape, and Shelly Knicks.

And Stereogum is coming on board as a media partner for Oblivion Access! Stay tuned for ticket giveaways, daily schedules, and more info about this year’s festival. Visit Oblivion’s website for further details, including ticketing information.