FORMAT Festival Lineup Has Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, Modest Mouse, More

Last year, the new music festival FORMAT held its inaugural edition in the Ozarks town of Bentonville, Arkansas. This year, FORMAT is coming back with another pretty-impressive lineup. This year’s FORMAT goes down 9/22-24, and its headliners are Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges.

Further down the bill, FORMAT will also feature Modest Mouse, Jamie xx, Channel Tres, Sudan Archives, serpentwithfeet, Digable Planets, the Pharcyde, Little Simz, Tash Sultana, Bob Moses, Nikki Lane, Green Velvet, Poolside, Classixx, Digitalism, Madeleine Edwards, and Kari Faux, among many others. You can find all the relevant info here.