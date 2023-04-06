The Haxan Cloak Shares Score For Netflix’s BEEF

New Music April 6, 2023 11:47 AM By James Rettig

The Haxan Cloak Shares Score For Netflix’s BEEF

New Music April 6, 2023 11:47 AM By James Rettig

Later this month, the Haxan Cloak’s Bobby Krlic has a score coming out for the new Ari Aster film Beau Is Afraid, but before that, he has a different score for us. He composed the music for the new Netflix series BEEF, which was created by Lee Sung Jin, stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, and was dropped on the streaming service today. Krlic’s score has been released alongside it.

“To be asked to create the score for BEEF was an absolute gift,” Krlic said in a statement. “Sonny and I, from the first time we met, we just had so many dovetailing interests. We’re around the same age and grew up watching and listening to so many of the same things. When he explained to me the concept for BEEF, and the tone he was going for, what the licensed music was going to be and how that could fit into the style of the score, I was extremely excited. BEEF is music that I’ve wanted to be able to express since I was 14 years old.”

Check the score and a trailer for BEEF out below.

The Beef score is out now via A24 Music.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Donald Glover Says “This Is America” Was Originally A Drake Diss Track

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Has Been Arriving Onstage Via Janitor Cart, Fan Video Confirms

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Chris Brown’s “Kiss Kiss (Feat. T-Pain)

4 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wednesday Rat Saw God

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Alicia Keys’ “No One”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest