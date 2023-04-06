Kali Uchis Shares Previously Unreleased “In The Lobby” For Today’s 5th Anniversary Of Her Debut Album

Kali Uchis’s debut studio album Isolation came out five years ago today, and to celebrate she’s sharing “In The Lobby,” a previously unreleased track that was recorded around the same time. Since putting out Isolation, Kali Uchis has released two more full-length albums, one of which was Red Moon In Venus just last month, and she’s set to perform at Coachella next week. Check out “In The Lobby” below.