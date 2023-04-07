Lil Yachty – “Strike (Holster)”

New Music April 7, 2023 12:07 AM By Rachel Brodsky

New Music April 7, 2023 12:07 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In January, Lil Yachty released his fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here; more recently, he was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Earlier this week, Yachty announced more new music was imminent, along with the cover art for “Strike (Holster).” Earlier on Thursday, he circled back with another update, posting “Tonight we eat..” plus confirmation that a music video would follow “Strike (Holster)” later on Friday. “Wait ’til they hear what else you got in the vault,” producer Zack Bia teased in the comments.

Listen to the laid-back, synth-driven “Strike (Holster)” below.

