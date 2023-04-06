Maggie Rogers Announces Tour With Soccer Mommy & Alvvays, One-Day IRL Pre-Sale To Bypass Ticket Fees

Maggie Rogers, who released her most recent album Surrender last July, is set to tour North America this summer with Soccer Mommy joining for the first half and Alvvays supporting for the second half. The 12-city “Summer Of ’23 Tour” will kick off July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina and wrap up in September in Washington, DC. Notably, Rogers is working to keep ticketing fees as low as possible by offering a special one-day-only, in-person box-office pre-sale for the tour.

According to a release, the pre-sale will start tomorrow, April 7, at 10 AM local time. Rogers will also personally say hi to fans at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg box office for the pre-sale on April 7. Make a note, though: not all box-office pre-sales will be held at the venue address, and not all box offices have the same operating hours. Just in case, make sure to check box office closing times and locations before heading out.

If you can’t make it to the box office tomorrow, there will be an online artist pre-sale starting on Tuesday, April 11 at 10 AM. Also, the Toronto pre-sale will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at 12 PM ET, while the online pre-sale will begin at 8 PM ET. Sign up for the pre-sale and register for a pre-sale code here.

TOUR DATES:

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12 – Zürich, CH @ Komplex ^

06/13 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall ^

06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik ^

06/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia ^

06/17 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^

06/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega ^

06/20 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt ^

06/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^

06/21-25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^

06/27 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel ^

07/14 – Cavendish, PEI @ Sommo Festival

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

07/27 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

07/31 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/04-05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

08/10 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center #

08/11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater #

08/17 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield #

09/29 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

^ = w/ Del Water Gap

* = w/ Soccer Mommy

# = w/ Alvvays