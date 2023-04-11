The Lilac Time – “A Makeshift Raft”

New Music April 11, 2023 4:18 PM By James Rettig

The Lilac Time, the long-standing folk band led by Stephen Duffy, have announced a new album, Dance Till All The Stars Come Down, their first since 2019’s Return To Us. It will be out in August, and today they’ve shared the album’s lead single, “A Makeshift Raft,” a twangy slow-burn with a political message: “You don’t like blacks, you don’t like gays/ The white man shoots and Jesus saves,” Duffy sings on it. “We don’t need your dead end ways/ All we need is love.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Your Vermillion Cliffs”
02 “The Long Way”
03 “On The Last Day Of The Last Days Of Summer”
04 “Candy Cigarette”
05 “A Makeshift Raft”
06 “Adios And Goodnight”
07 “So Far Away No. 2”
08 “We Missed You”
09 “The Band That Nobody Knew”

Dance Till All The Stars Come Down is out 8/25. Pre-order it here.

