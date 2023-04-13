Over the past few years, Kid Cudi has built himself a pretty decent movie career. He’s played himself in Bill & Ted Face The Music and the House Party reboot, and he’s played non-Kid Cudi characters in movies like X and Don’t Look Up. He’ll soon appear in Trolls Band Together and in John Woo’s Silent Night, which is a pretty wild slate. After creating the Netflix cartoon Entergalactic, Cudi is now set to appear in a new Disney kids’ movie, living out the promise of his 2009 debut album by playing a literal man on the moon.

Crater, set to debut on Disney+ next month, is about a group of kids, living on a lunar colony in 2257, who steal a rover and use it to explore the titular crater. Judging by the trailer, the filmmakers are going for a very Stranger Things thing. Kid Cudi is the only adult who appears in the trailer. He plays the father of the lead character, and he pretty much narrates the entire preview. His voice is very comforting. Check it out below.

Crater is streaming on Disney+ 5/12.