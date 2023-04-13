Wisconsin Teacher Placed On Administrative Leave For Calling Out Elementary School’s Ban On Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Song

Last month, the Waukesha School District in Waukesha, Wisconsin prohibited first-graders from performing Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s 2017 collaboration “Rainbowland” at a spring concert. The district’s superintendent said in a statement that “the question was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students.” At the time, Cyrus responded to the ban by having her Happy Hippie Foundation donate to an LGBTQ+ organization.

Now, as The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, first-grade teacher Melissa Tempel has been place on administrative leave by the school district.

Tempel took to Twitter last month after hearing of the ban, and her story about it went viral. After a different teacher had suggested “Rainbowland” be included as part of the spring concert, Tempel played the song for her classroom. “It’s such a fun song and they just immediately took to it,” she said at the time. It wasn’t long after that she found out that the song had been pulled from the show.

Tempel declined to comment to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, pointing to a statement issued by the Alliance For Education In Waukesha, a coalition of parents and teachers who are calling for superintendent James Sebert to be investigation for discrimination of LGBTQ+ staff and students, not limited to the decision to pull “Rainbowland.”

“This Superintendent and Board began the march toward marginalization last year, and it has only served to stoke fear and sow distrust in the Waukesha Community, which has yielded a pattern of bullying against anyone who calls out the district’s bias and harassment,” reads a statement from the group. “Now Waukesha is a national laughingstock and the blame for that falls squarely to the feet of the district’s leadership, not those who have the courage to hold them accountable, like Ms. Tempel.”

Yesterday, before a school board meeting, protestors gathered outside the offices of the administration to sing the song and demand Tempel’s reinstatement.