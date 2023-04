Next week, Rose City Band — the Portland project led by Ripley Johnson, also in Wooden Shjips and Moon Duo — are releasing a new album, Garden Party, the follow-up to 2021’s Earth Trip. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Chasing Rainbows” and “Slow Burn,” and today he’s back with one more, the jammy “Mariposa,” which Johnson said is “just really fun to improve over!” Check it out below.

Garden Party by Rose City Band

Garden Party is out 4/21 via Thrill Jockey.