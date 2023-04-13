Watch Karol G’s Funny SNL Promos With Ana de Armas

News April 13, 2023 7:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Karol G’s Funny SNL Promos With Ana de Armas

News April 13, 2023 7:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Ana de Armas is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest Karol G, who released her fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, in February. (It was the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit #1.) Both she and Armas appear in a new SNL promo with cast members Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernández, who bonds with Armas over their shared Cuban heritage. Armas, Hernández, and Karol also do one promo entirely in Spanish (Karol is from Colombia), and all Yang can manage is, “Yo soy la playa.” I am the beach, too, Bowen.

Watch this week’s SNL promo below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joan Baez Sang At Newark Airport With Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three

4 days ago 0

Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Commenting About Her Appearance

3 days ago 0

Wisconsin Teacher Placed On Administrative Leave For Calling Out Elementary School’s Ban On Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Song

22 hours ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

4 days ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Lana Del Rey’s “A&W”

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest