Ana de Armas is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest Karol G, who released her fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, in February. (It was the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit #1.) Both she and Armas appear in a new SNL promo with cast members Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernández, who bonds with Armas over their shared Cuban heritage. Armas, Hernández, and Karol also do one promo entirely in Spanish (Karol is from Colombia), and all Yang can manage is, “Yo soy la playa.” I am the beach, too, Bowen.

Watch this week’s SNL promo below.