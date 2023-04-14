The Script’s Mark Sheehan Dead At 46

Mark Sheehan, lead guitarist for Irish rock band the Script, has died. The band announced Sheehan’s death today, writing, “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.” He was 46.

Sheehan was born in Mount Brown in the Liberties area of Dublin. At age 20, when he was teaching hip-hop dance classes, he joined the boy band Mytown, which signed to Universal and worked with figures like Teddy Riley, Rick Nowels, and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris. When the group split up in 2001, Sheehan and his Mytown bandmate Danny O’Donoghue formed the Script with drummer Glen Power, playing their own instruments and shifting their focus toward a pop-rock sound. They moved to London upon signing to the Sony/RCA imprint Phonogenic and became a huge deal in the UK and Ireland, sending their first four albums to #1 in both countries. The band also found success in the US, where 2008 single “Breakeven” climbed all the way to #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 2010 album Science & Faith peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200, among other chart achievements.

Below, check out some of Sheehan’s music with the Script.