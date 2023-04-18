The London trio bar italia have built up a huge buzz in a short period of time; we just posted their single “Nurse!” last month. After two EPs and a couple of singles on Dean Blunt’s label, bar italia are ready to unveil their debut album. The bar italia LP Tracey Denim is coming out next month. “Nurse!” is on the record, and bar italia have dropped another new track today.

Bor Tracey Denim, bar italia recorded and produced themselves. The new single “punkt” is a good introduction to bar italia’s whole thing. It’s a chiming, skeletal track with flinty guitar pings, murmured lead vocals, and a churning Peter Hook-style bassline. The song sounds like the ’80s version of indie rock, and it’s got lead vocals from all three members of bar italia.

Around the time that Tracey Denim comes out, bar italia will play their first US shows. Below, check out the black-and-white clip for “punkt,” as well as the album’s tracklist and bar italia’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “guard”

02 “Nurse!”

03 “punkt”

04 “my kiss era”

05 “F.O.B”

06 “Missus Morality”

07 “yes i have eaten so many lemons yes i am so bitte”

08 “changer”

09 “Horsey Girl Rider”

10 “NOCD”

11 “best in show”

12 “Clark”

13 “harpee”

14 “Friends”

15 “maddington”

TOUR DATES:

5/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Kazimier Stockroom

5/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

5/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

5/13 – Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda

5/14 – Oxford, UK @ Jericho Tavern

6/16 – Cologne, Germany @ Jaki

5/19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ MeetFactory (Foyer)

5/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree

5/20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol

5/22 – Paris, France @ Boule Noire

5/23 – Lille, France @ Aeronef (Club)

5/24 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

5/25 – London, UK @ ICA

6/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Barcelona

6/04 – Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB

6/06 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid (Club)

6/10 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid

6/13 – New York, NY @ TV Eye

6/15 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

6/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

6/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

7/21 – Hyeres, France @ MIDI Festival

7/23 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

8/31 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road

11/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground

Tracey Denim is out 5/19 on Matador.