Next month, Brooklyn duo Tanlines are set to return with The Big Mess, their first new album in eight years. The band members’ lives have changed a lot since they released 2015’s Highlights, but they still know how to crank out chugging, instantly likable indie rock jams. We’ve already posed the early tracks “Outer Banks” and “Burns Effect,” and now Tanlines have also dropped the new album’s title track.

“The Big Mess” is a casually efficient hookfest that fits right in with the rest of the Tanlines catalog. It’s also got a hugely charming video that singer/guitarist Eric Emm directed. In the clip, Emm and Jesse Cohen, wearing all while and standing against a white backdrop, play “The Big Mess” while off-camera figures splatter them with pain, like they were living Jackson Pollock canvases. You’ve got to feel for Emm, who gets paint in his eye and mouth right away, and the final pullback is charming.

Here’s what Eric Emm says about it:

“The Big Mess” begins with the line, “It’s been a long time…” As the album opener, it’s a winky-sad nod to our long absence along with a statement of purpose, catching up like no time has passed at all. “The Big Mess” as an idea and album unifier represents not only the evolution of our lives and partnership but also stands for both our (Tanlines-branded) work and its core identity — a colorful and signature melange of influences and ideas. Thoughtful, fun, serious, and sad all at the same time. A big mess. The video, too, shares these characteristics. Partly inspired by my 6-year-old who splatter painted our white kitchen while I snuck off to work on the album, leaving him “painting at his easel for a few minutes,” and expanding into an homage to the Fender Splattercaster I play in Tanlines (the video’s colors are based on the guitar). The video features us in full rock duo mode in our winky-sad take on an idea that *someone already did* — equal parts Jackson Pollock and Nickelodeon.

Check it out below.

The Big Mess is out 5/19 on Merge.