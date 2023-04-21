Stream Mac DeMarco’s Surprise New 199-Track Collection One Wayne G

Stream Mac DeMarco’s Surprise New 199-Track Collection One Wayne G

New Music April 21, 2023 12:04 AM By James Rettig

At the top of the year, Mac DeMarco released the instrumental album Five Easy Hot Dogs, and he just announced that he’ll be playing some shows in support of it this summer (dates below). And today he has some new material for us. A lot of new material, in fact: a 199-track collection called One Wayne G, which an Instagram story confirms is named after famed hockey player Wayne Gretzky. Judging by the track titles, which are all dates, they are sketches of songs recorded between 2018 and January 2023. Some of these have seen the light of day in live performances, under different titles, but most are brand-new. Sift through all 9½ hours below.

TOUR DATES:
07/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre
07/18 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
07/19 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
07/20 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
07/24 Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage
07/25 Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage
07/26 Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage
07/30 London, England @ Hackney Empire
07/31 London, England @ Hackney Empire
08/01 London, England @ Hackney Empire

One Wayne G is out now via Mac’s Record Label.

