Today is Iggy Pop’s birthday. The man born James Osterberg Jr. is now 76 years old, and he’s looking as terrifyingly sinewy as ever. At the beginning of this year, Iggy released Every Loser, an album the he and mega-producer Andrew Watt recorded with an all-star backing band that included Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. Last night, Iggy started off a short West Coast tour at LA’s Regent Theater, and he marked the occasion by covering a classic from one of his peers.

Iggy Pop’s late friend Lou Reed released “Walk On The Wild Side” in 1972, and it soon became his biggest hit. Another of Iggy’s late friends, David Bowie, co-produced that song. At least according to Setlist.fm, Iggy had never covered “Walk On The Wild Side” before last night, when he used it to start off the show’s encore. Iggy’s band played a fairly faithful cover of “Wild Side,” but the song sounds undeniably different when it’s coming out of Iggy’s mouth.

About that band: Rolling Stone reports that Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, Andrew Watt, and the Kills’ Jamie Hince all backed Iggy up onstage last night. The show’s setlist included Every Loser songs, as well as Iggy’s classics — both his solo material and a bunch of Stooges songs. Below, watch the “Walk On The Wild Side” cover and a few other fan-made videos from last night’s show, as well as the setlist.

SETLIST:

01 “Frenzy”

02 “Strung Out Johnny”

03 “TV Eye”

04 “Loose”

05 “The Passenger”

06 “Lust For Life”

07 “Gimme Danger”

08 “Nightclubbing”

09 “Search And Destroy”

10 “Raw Power”

/////

11 “Walk On The Wild Side”

12 “I Wanna Be Your Dog”