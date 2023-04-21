Island Of Love, not to be confused with Love Island, is the first signing to Third Man UK. The noisy, ’90s-ish rock band announced their self-titled debut for the label with a pair of singles last month. This week they served up another single from the album, “I’ve Got The Secret.” It’s poppy and scrappy in equal measure, like a Lemonheads song on the brink of being consumed by noise. Watch the Taylor Stewart-directed video below.

Island Of Love is out 5/12 on Third Man.