Prior to his Coachella Weekend Two headlining set, Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance during Gorillaz’ show on Friday night. As opposed to last weekend’s “Tormenta” performance, where Gorillaz used Bad Bunny’s prerecorded vocals, this time Bad Bunny was personally on hand for his part on the band’s Cracker Island track, making it an official live debut.

Like Weekend One, Gorillaz also brought in Beck, Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def, who played on Plastic Beach track “Sweepstakes”), Thundercat, Del The Funky Homosapien, and the surviving members of De La Soul. As for Bad Bunny’s Weekend Two performance, that featured Jhay Cortez, Arcangel, Jowell & Randy, Grupo Frontera, and Puerto Rican legend Jose Feliciano (no Post Malone this time, though).

Watch Bad Bunny perform “Tormenta” with Gorillaz at Coachella’s Empire Polo Club grounds below.