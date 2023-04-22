Watch Chat Pile Cover Rage Against The Machine’s “Bulls On Parade”

News April 22, 2023 3:01 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Earlier this month, Oklahoma noise-rock demons Chat Pile released a split 7″ with Kansas City’s Nerver called Brothers In Christ. Fast-forward to this week: the band are in the Netherlands playing Roadburn 2023 Festival, which takes place in the city of Tilburg. On April 21, they played the Hall Of Fame, and today they performed at a venue called Poppodium 013. (And while we’re talking tour dates, next month, Chat Pile will be in Oklahoma City to perform a split album release show with Nerver on May 13.) Anyway, during yesterday’s Netherlands set, Chat Pile broke out a killer cover of Rage Against The Machine’s classic 1996 jam “Bulls On Parade,” which you can watch below.

The Brothers In Christ split is out now on The Ghost Is Clear Records/Reptilian Records.

