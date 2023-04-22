The New Pornographers have made 2023 a banner reunion year, moving to Merge Records and releasing their ninth album, Continue As A Guest, which features the singles “Really Really Light,” “Angelcover,” and “Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies.” Right now, the band’s also touring that album across the US, a journey that’ll wrap up in November in Salt Lake City. In between tour dates, the New Pornos stopped by SiriusXM to perform live and pick a cover song. Below, watch A. C. Newman, Joe Seiders, and Kathryn Calder reimagine Madchester favorites Inspiral Carpets’ “This Is How It Feels,” which originally came out in 1990.

Continue As A Guest is out now via Merge.