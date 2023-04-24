On Friday, the ascendant dance producer yunè pinku will release her new EP BABYLON IX, the follow-up to her 2022 debut EP Bluff. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Night Light” and “Sports,” and now pinku has shared one last track before the new record arrives.

The new yunè pinku track is called “Heartbeat,” and it has nothing to do with the similarly titled tracks from the Knife, Taana Gardner, Annie, Carrie Underwood, or anyone else. On her “Heartbeat,” yunè pinku sings with calm detachment over a bouncy, inviting electro-pop track. “Heartbeat” is an intricately produced track, and it evokes a real mood. Listen below.

The BABYLON IX EP is out 4/28 on Platoon.