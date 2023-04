Three summers ago Entry, the Los Angeles hardcore band featuring Touché Amoré guitarist Clayton Stevens, released their fast and nasty debut album Detriment. Today the band has announced a new EP for the shit-hot-on-fire Convulse Records. The Exit Interview EP is out a month from now, and its brutal, blistering title track is like being broiled in an oven that’s attached to rollercoaster tracks. Listen below.

Exit Interview by Entry

Exit Interview is out 5/26 on Convulse.