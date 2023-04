Ethan P. Flynn, the London indie-rock weirdo and Black Country, New Road associate, has a new song out today. “Used To It” is a seriously catchy, orchestrally infused guitar-pop tune with some unforgettable lyrics like “There’s no point in getting out of bed/ With insects in my head and men who want me dead,” a lovely female vocal that pops up in the end to carry it home, and an also-lovely piano conclusion. Just excellent execution on all fronts here, all the way down to the frighteningly bizarre cover art. Listen below.

Used To It by Ethan P. Flynn

“Used To It” is out now on Young.