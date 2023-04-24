Ethan P. Flynn, the London indie-rock weirdo and Black Country, New Road associate, has a new song out today. “Used To It” is a seriously catchy, orchestrally infused guitar-pop tune with some unforgettable lyrics like “There’s no point in getting out of bed/ With insects in my head and men who want me dead,” a lovely female vocal that pops up in the end to carry it home, and an also-lovely piano conclusion. Just excellent execution on all fronts here, all the way down to the frighteningly bizarre cover art. Listen below.

<a href="https://ethanpflynn.bandcamp.com/track/used-to-it">Used To It by Ethan P. Flynn</a>

“Used To It” is out now on Young.