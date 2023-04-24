Ethan P. Flynn – “Used To It”

New Music April 24, 2023 1:15 PM By Chris DeVille

Ethan P. Flynn – “Used To It”

New Music April 24, 2023 1:15 PM By Chris DeVille

Ethan P. Flynn, the London indie-rock weirdo and Black Country, New Road associate, has a new song out today. “Used To It” is a seriously catchy, orchestrally infused guitar-pop tune with some unforgettable lyrics like “There’s no point in getting out of bed/ With insects in my head and men who want me dead,” a lovely female vocal that pops up in the end to carry it home, and an also-lovely piano conclusion. Just excellent execution on all fronts here, all the way down to the frighteningly bizarre cover art. Listen below.

“Used To It” is out now on Young.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

M83 Will Refund Attendees Of Austin Concert Canceled After One Song

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida”

4 days ago 0

Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” & “Willow” Could Have Been The National Songs

4 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Bring Out Dave Grohl To Scream On “Ur Mum” At Coachella

2 days ago 0

Frank Ocean’s Ice Rink Will Cost Coachella Millions, But They’re Trying To Get Someone Else To Use It

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest