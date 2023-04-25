Buggin – “Not Yours”

Buggin – “Not Yours”

Farrah Skeiky

New Music April 25, 2023 11:39 AM By Tom Breihan

In little more than one month, Chicago hardcore face-mashers Buggin will unleash their full-length debut Concrete Cowboys upon an unsuspecting world. We’ve already posted first single “All Eyes On You,” and now Buggin have followed that one with an excellent new stomper called “Not Yours.”

“Not Yours” takes a pretty direct stand against the way that people talk about hardcore bands that feature women and non-binary members: “Call us female fronted, you can eat my fist.” Bandleader Bryanna Bennett calls the song “a more personal one about dealing with the tokenization of being seen as a girl in hardcore. I’m non-binary, and I hate being thrown in “female fronted” categories. We just want to rock without people making it weird or only liking us for that reason.” The song does rock, especially once the world-crushing breakdown hits. Listen below.

Concrete Cowboys is out 6/2 on Flatspot Records.

