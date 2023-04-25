Iggy Pop, Fred Again.., Caroline Polachek, & More Playing Miami’s III Points Festival 2023

News April 25, 2023 12:20 PM By James Rettig

Iggy Pop, Fred Again.., Caroline Polachek, & More Playing Miami’s III Points Festival 2023

News April 25, 2023 12:20 PM By James Rettig

III Points Festival in Miami has announced its initial lineup for 2023, which will be headlined by Fred Again.. and Iggy Pop. Additional performers include Caroline Polachek, SBTRKT, the Blaze, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, DJ Jamie Jones, Berlin collective Keinemusik, producer Lane 8, and more.

III Points first came to the Miami area 10 years ago. It’ll return to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center over two days this fall, October 20 and October 21. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 26) at noon ET, and more artists are set to be announced in the coming weeks. Details and ticketing info here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl”

2 days ago 0

Watch Neil Young Perform With Stephen Stills At First Concert In 4 Years

3 days ago 0

M83 Release Statement About Austin Show Canceled After One Song

3 days ago 0

M83 Will Refund Attendees Of Austin Concert Canceled After One Song

5 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Bring Out Dave Grohl To Scream On “Ur Mum” At Coachella

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest