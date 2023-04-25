Iggy Pop, Fred Again.., Caroline Polachek, & More Playing Miami’s III Points Festival 2023

III Points Festival in Miami has announced its initial lineup for 2023, which will be headlined by Fred Again.. and Iggy Pop. Additional performers include Caroline Polachek, SBTRKT, the Blaze, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, DJ Jamie Jones, Berlin collective Keinemusik, producer Lane 8, and more.

III Points first came to the Miami area 10 years ago. It’ll return to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center over two days this fall, October 20 and October 21. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 26) at noon ET, and more artists are set to be announced in the coming weeks. Details and ticketing info here.