Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Original Lineup Reuniting For First Time In 36 Years At Eurovision Event

The English pop band Frankie Goes To Hollywood is reuniting for the first time in 36 years with its original lineup to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest opening ceremony next month. As the BBC reports, the group will reconvene in their hometown of Liverpool, where the event is taking place this year, to perform for the first time since they broke up in 1987.

All the classic members of the group are involved this time around: Holly Johnson, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole, Brian Nash, and Peter Gill. Back in the early 2000s, Frankie Goes To Hollywood had a short-lived reunion sans Johnson and Nash.

Guitarist Brian Nash told the BBC that reuniting in Liverpool for the Song Contest “felt like a good thing to do,” adding that “to be part of this event being staged in Liverpool … it looks like it’s going to be a fantastic thing.”

Frankie Goes To Hollywood will perform during the opening ceremony on May 7. After a few days of performances, the Eurovision Song Contest final will take place on May 13.