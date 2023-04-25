David Byrne Scored John Mulaney’s Baby J Special Out Today

John Mulaney has a new comedy special out on Netflix today called Baby J. Turns out it features music composed by David Byrne, who was also in Mulaney’s Sack Lunch Bunch and appeared on Saturday Night Live with the comedian in 2020. “Putting it together with our amazing crew and my hero David Byrne,” Mulaney wrote on Twitter today. “Baby J is streaming now only on @netflix. We hope you enjoy it.”

Watch a trailer for Baby J (featuring music and a brief cameo from Byrne) below.