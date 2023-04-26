Este Haim Enlists Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Kamasi Washington, & More For Anne Frank Miniseries Soundtrack

Next month, Disney+ and National Geographic will run A Small Light, a new dramatic miniseries about Miep Gies, the Dutch woman who hid Anne Frank and her family during WWII. HAIM’s Este Haim and composer Ariel Marx are serving as executive producers of the soundtrack for A Small Light, and Este has enlisted many of her peers to cover classic hits on the soundtrack.

As Billboard reports, Este’s sister/bandmate Danielle Haim will contribute a song to the series. (Alana Haim, however, does not seem to have anything to do with it.) Other artists on the soundtrack include Angel Olsen, Kamasi Washington, Weyes Blood, Moses Sumney, and Remi Wolf. Sharon Van Etten recorded a song with Sopranos star Michael Imperioli, and the soundtrack will also feature a song from King Princess and Orville Peck.

Two songs from A Small Light will appear on streaming services every week, and those songs will all be collected into a soundtrack album when the show wraps up. The first two songs, arriving 5/5 are Danielle Haim’s version of “Till We Meet Again,” a song written in 1918 and most famously recorded by Doris Day, and Kamasi Washington’s take on Charlie Parker’s jazz standard “Cheryl.”

A Small Light debuts 5/1 on National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu. A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series is out 5/23.