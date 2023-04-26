In a couple of days, the Montreal art-pop trio Braids will release their new album Euphoric Recall. We’ve already posted the early singles “Retriever,” “Evolution,” and “Apple.” Now, just before the album’s arrival, they’ve also dropped another new one called “Lucky Star,” which is not a Rihanna cover. Instead, it’s a delicate, intimate track that pairs Raphaelle Standell-Preston’s voice with soft acoustic guitars and electronic drones. In a press release, Standell-Preston says:

“Lucky Star” came together in pieces over a long span of time. Its inception began on a very cold winter night after having taken some months from writing… It’s not the easiest to write music during Montreal’s unforgiving winter. We sat down in our studio, with the space heater on high, and plugged the mic in and turned the speakers on. Taylor showed me a beautiful synth loop he had been working on, the lyrics and melody poured out of me quickly, it was one of those first take moments, as are most of the takes on Euphoric Recall. I put the mic down and asked Taylor to close the project; I didn’t want to listen back. We packed up, satisfied that we had put something down on the page, and walked through the snow back to our homes. When spring came, we opened up the project again. The winter blues had come and gone, and Montreal was feeling electric with having survived another winter. “Lucky Star” started in the dark and ended in the light. It reminds me of all the different moments we move through as individuals. Nothing is ever linear.”

Listen to “Lucky Star” below.

Euphoric Recall is out 4/28 on Secret City Records.