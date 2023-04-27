The Antlers – “Rains”

New Music April 27, 2023 9:16 AM By Tom Breihan

Dramatic, atmospheric indie rockers the Antlers have been back in the game for a couple of years now, and they’ve lately been dropping one-off singles without much in the way of warning. Last year, they released a version of Peter Silberman’s solo song “Ahimsa,” and they followed it a couple of months ago with “I Was Not There.” Today, they’ve got another new one.

The Antlers’ latest single “Rains” is a spindly, contemplative song song that’s built on splintered acoustic guitar and big, reverb-drenched drum hits. Peter Silberman sings with a gentle intimacy, easing up into a quavering falsetto. Silberman also plays guitar, piano, and keyboard on the track. Here’s what he says about it:

“Rains” is an optimistic song about the possibility of renewal. As if encouraging openness to change, springtime points to an inevitable summer that seems unimaginable in a desolate winter. Rainfall ferries away last year’s leaves, reanimates colorless grass, and invites new life to emerge.”

