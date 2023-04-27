A couple months back, the Australian provocateur Kirin J Callinan announced a new album, If I Could Sing, which he promised would come out “sometime in the southern winter o 2023” and now has a firm release date: June 23. He shared the Hubert Lenoir-featuring single “Young Drunk Driver” back in February alongside the album announcement, and today he’s back with another bugged-out track, “ANÆMIC ADONIS (you made me a promise).” It comes with an AI-assisted music video putting some muscles on display that would give the Armed a run for their money. Check it out below.

If I Could Sing is out 6/23 via Worse Records.