Kirin J Callinan – “ANÆMIC ADONIS (you made me a promise)”

New Music April 27, 2023 10:59 AM By James Rettig

A couple months back, the Australian provocateur Kirin J Callinan announced a new album, If I Could Sing, which he promised would come out “sometime in the southern winter o 2023” and now has a firm release date: June 23. He shared the Hubert Lenoir-featuring single “Young Drunk Driver” back in February alongside the album announcement, and today he’s back with another bugged-out track, “ANÆMIC ADONIS (you made me a promise).” It comes with an AI-assisted music video putting some muscles on display that would give the Armed a run for their money. Check it out below.

