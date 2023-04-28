Watch The National Bring An Intense “Eucalyptus” To The Tonight Show

The National’s first album in four years, First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, is out today. The album features marquee guest stars including Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers, but the band didn’t bring any of them along for their release-night performance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Instead, they played “Eucalyptus,” the best of the album’s advance singles.

On the album, “Eucalyptus” stands out for its generous deployment of distortion, the strategic use of regal brass, and the organic live-band feel that came from partially recording it onstage at a concert. Those dynamics didn’t fully translate to The Tonight Show’s live audio mix, but the song remains a great showcase for Matt Berninger’s increasingly fired-up vocals, the Dessner brothers’ arrangement skills, and the Devendorf brothers’ powerful rhythm section.

Watch below, and read our Premature Evaluation as you engage with the album.

First Two Pages Of Frankenstein is out now on 4AD.