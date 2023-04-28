Garbage’s contribution to last weekend’s Record Store Day festivities was a new EP called Witness To Your Love. The record backed Garbage’s 2008 rarity “Witness To Your Love” with three previously unreleased tracks: a pair of originals called “Blue Betty” and “Adam And Eve,” both culled from the sessions for 2021’s No Gods, No Masters, and a cover of “Cities In Dust” by spiritual forebears Siouxsie And The Banshees. The Siouxsie cover has made its way online today, and we can now confirm that they’ve definitely made a Garbage song out of it. (Which is a good thing!) Hear both the cover and the original below.