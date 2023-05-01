John Mulaney Reviews Usher’s Las Vegas Show

John Mulaney is making the promo rounds in support of his new Netflix special Baby J, which brought him to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week. During his interview segment, Mulaney talked about his experience doing shows in Las Vegas, including a night out to see Usher’s Vegas residency after one of his own gigs. Mulaney marveled at the Usher-emblazoned money that exploded into the crowd (“This is not legal tender, but I trust this more than I do crypto because it’s real”) and laments that he did not get a shout-out when Usher was listing off the VIPs in attendance. He seemed to appreciate the entertainment value of Usher’s show compared to his own:

Do whatever you have to do to go see Usher. I didn’t know the name of a single Usher song, but as I’m hearing all these hits, hit after hit, I realize I have heard all of these songs over the past 25 years while I’m getting my hair cut. [sings] “Oh my god, I’m so in love!” I was like, “I know this one. I know this one.” And I’ve had like an existential crisis since it because I’m in Vegas, I sell a ticket to come see me. He sells a ticket to come see him. What you get when you go to see Usher — like, I’m up on stage just talking about addiction? This guy, he was on roller skates at one point. Singing and dancing and interjecting positivity. You know? He kept pausing to go, “We’ve got one night. It’s all love.” I was like, I’ve never paused my show to tell everyone that it’s all love. No, but I really, I was like, maybe I should start doing that, and say, “We’re all here tonight. This is” — you know, just keep reminding people that we’re here?

Watch footage of Mulaney discussing the Usher gig below.

https://twitter.com/JimmyKimmelLive/status/1652355881617747969