When Baltimore’s Angel Du$t were a Stereogum Band To Watch way back in 2016, they were more or less a hardcore band, albeit a hardcore band that brought some serious out-of-nowhere Lemonheads-style hooks. By the time they released their most recent album, 2021’s excellent YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs, Angel Du$t had more or less turned into weirdo power-pop. They still ruled, though. Today, Angel Du$t are back with two new songs that sound like hardcore and weirdo power-pop at the same time.

Angel Du$t leader Justice Tripp was already the leader of the legendary hardcore crew Trapped Under Ice before he formed Angel Du$t. Since the release of YAK, Tripp has been busy with other things: The solo project Cold Mega, the hardcore supergroup Warfare, the revival of TUI. Now, Angel Du$t have a tour coming up, and they’ve dropped the hard, melodic, sincerely fun new tracks “Very Aggressive” and “Love Slam.” “Very Aggressive” has giddy ’90s alt-rock energy, and it’s also got an acoustic solo and an appearance from Citizen leader Matt Kerekes. “Love Slam” is shorter and tougher, but it’s just as catchy. Tripp produced both songs himself. In a press release, he’s got this to say:

This was the first time I’ve ever produced our music myself. I think what’s important about that is the freedom to try anything you have in mind. Rock ‘n’ roll is such a broad spectrum of music, but I think sometimes people will focus in on just one thing. I wanted to try and represent a lot of different angles — all of the things Angel Du$t has been so far. It feels like we’re just totally off the leash.

Below, listen to “Very Aggressive” and “Love Slam” and check out Angel Du$t’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor *

5/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

5/20 – Miami, FL @ Gramps *

5/21 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville Fest

5/22 – Columbia, SC @ The New Brookland Tavern *

5/23 – Asheville, NC @ Different World *

5/24 – Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar *

5/25 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Fest

5/26 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground *

5/27 – Richmond, VA @ Cobra Cabana *

6/07 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick ^+

6/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium ^+

6/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^+

6/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows ^

6/12 – Las Vega, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall ^

6/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^+

6/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^

6/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s ^

6/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

6/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^%

* with Life’s Question & Jivebomb

^ with End It

+ with Narrow Head & Lil Aaron

% with Dead Heat