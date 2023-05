In a couple weeks, Califone are releasing a new album, villagers, their follow-up to 2020’s Echo Mine. The Tim Rulli-led project has shared a couple singles from it so far, “the habsburg jaw” and the title track,” and today they’re back with another offering from villagers, “ox-eye.” Check out a video for it below.

villagers is out 5/19 via Jealous Butcher Records.