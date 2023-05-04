Stream Flume’s Second Surprise Mixtape Of The Year, Arrived Anxious, Left Bored

Back in February, Flume seemingly cleared out his hard drive with Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan, a surprise mixtape collecting unreleased music from over the years. I guess he didn’t scrape out every last bit of music from that computer because three months later he’s back with a second set of tracks. The newly released Arrived Anxious, Left Bored does not have guest features like the prior project, but it does offer 10 more Flume songs conceived between 2015 and 2021, which surprisingly hold together really well.

“This and the first Things Don’t… drop are a bunch of songs that I always loved that didn’t fit on a previous record,” Flume says in a press release. “It’s cathartic, it feels really nice to clean the slate and make way for what’s next.” Stream Arrived Anxious, Left Bored below.

<a href="https://flumemusic.bandcamp.com/album/arrived-anxious-left-bored">Arrived Anxious, Left Bored by Flume</a>

Arrived Anxious, Left Bored is out now on Future Classic.