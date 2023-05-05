Danielle Haim – “Till We Meet Again” (Doris Day Cover)

New Music May 5, 2023 12:01 AM By Chris DeVille

Danielle Haim – “Till We Meet Again” (Doris Day Cover)

New Music May 5, 2023 12:01 AM By Chris DeVille

Este Haim served as music supervisor for A Small Light, National Geographic’s new limited series about Anne Frank, curating and co-producing a list of covers by artists including her sister and bandmate Danielle Haim, Kamasi Washington, Sharon Van Etten with Michael Imperioli, Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Remi Wolf, King Princess and Orville Peck, and Moses Sumney.

The show is rolling out these tracks two at a time, starting today with Danielle Haim’s spin on the standard “Till We Meet Again” (made famous by Doris Day) and Washington’s take on Charlie Parker’s classic “Cheryl.” The Haim track is co-produced by Rostam. Hear both songs below.

The full A Small Light soundtrack is out 5/23. Ariel Marx’s original score will be released 5/19.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Shares Eulogy For Gordon Lightfoot: “A Songwriter Without Parallel”

3 days ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Perform For The First Time In 10 Years

2 days ago 0

Pixies Apologize For Making You Sleep Through Your Alarm

3 days ago 0

Billy Joel And Steve Jones Share “If You Could Read My Mind” Covers In Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: T.I.’s “Live Your Life” (Feat. Rihanna)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest