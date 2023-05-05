Este Haim served as music supervisor for A Small Light, National Geographic’s new limited series about Anne Frank, curating and co-producing a list of covers by artists including her sister and bandmate Danielle Haim, Kamasi Washington, Sharon Van Etten with Michael Imperioli, Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Remi Wolf, King Princess and Orville Peck, and Moses Sumney.

The show is rolling out these tracks two at a time, starting today with Danielle Haim’s spin on the standard “Till We Meet Again” (made famous by Doris Day) and Washington’s take on Charlie Parker’s classic “Cheryl.” The Haim track is co-produced by Rostam. Hear both songs below.

The full A Small Light soundtrack is out 5/23. Ariel Marx’s original score will be released 5/19.