Alabama Show On Ted Nugent’s Final Tour Canceled Due To Social Media Backlash

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

News May 5, 2023 11:44 AM By Tom Breihan

Alabama Show On Ted Nugent’s Final Tour Canceled Due To Social Media Backlash

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

News May 5, 2023 11:44 AM By Tom Breihan

For decades, Ted Nugent has been more famous as a vocal reactionary troll than for any hard rock classics that might’ve come out under the Motor City Madman’s name. Nugent’s hard-right stances might’ve made him buddies with Donald Trump, but they’ve made it more difficult for the man to get a gig, even in Alabama.

Ted Nugent recently announce plays for what he’s calling Adios MOFO ‘23: The Final Tour. One of the stops on that tour was Birmingham’s Avondale Brewing Company. As AL.com reports, the venue’s Facebook and Instagram pages were quickly bombarded with negative comments, promising to stop patronizing Avondale.

Yesterday, just before tickets were scheduled to go on sale, Avondale announced that the show is cancelled: “We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18.” Unsurprisingly, Nugent has already commented on the cancellation, tweeting, “liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me-.”

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Shares Eulogy For Gordon Lightfoot: “A Songwriter Without Parallel”

3 days ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Perform For The First Time In 10 Years

2 days ago 0

Pixies Apologize For Making You Sleep Through Your Alarm

3 days ago 0

Billy Joel And Steve Jones Share “If You Could Read My Mind” Covers In Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: T.I.’s “Live Your Life” (Feat. Rihanna)

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest