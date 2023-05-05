Alabama Show On Ted Nugent’s Final Tour Canceled Due To Social Media Backlash

For decades, Ted Nugent has been more famous as a vocal reactionary troll than for any hard rock classics that might’ve come out under the Motor City Madman’s name. Nugent’s hard-right stances might’ve made him buddies with Donald Trump, but they’ve made it more difficult for the man to get a gig, even in Alabama.

Ted Nugent recently announce plays for what he’s calling Adios MOFO ‘23: The Final Tour. One of the stops on that tour was Birmingham’s Avondale Brewing Company. As AL.com reports, the venue’s Facebook and Instagram pages were quickly bombarded with negative comments, promising to stop patronizing Avondale.

Yesterday, just before tickets were scheduled to go on sale, Avondale announced that the show is cancelled: “We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18.” Unsurprisingly, Nugent has already commented on the cancellation, tweeting, “liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me-.”