We’ve long been fans of the Madrid punk trio Rata Negra. They’ve returned today with their first new music since 2021’s Una Vida Vulgar, a quick two-track single that shows off their stylistic range. A-side “Ella Está En Fiestas” is fast and bouncy melodic punk, while B-side “Bien Triste” is more of a grand midtempo mirage that Rata Negra’s record label rightly compares to late ’70s Bowie. Hear both songs below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/bien-triste">Bien Triste by Rata Negra</a>

“Ella Está En Fiestas” b/w “Bien Triste” is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus.