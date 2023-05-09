Youth Lagoon – “The Sling”

Next month, Trevor Powers is releasing Heaven Is A Junkyard, his first album under the Youth Lagoon name in eight years. We’ve heard “Idaho Alien” and “Prizefighter” from it so far, and today Powers is sharing what he called his “personal favorite” from the album, “The Sling,” the track which gives Heaven Is A Junkyard its name.

“For years, I’ve been chasing a phantom. This feeling of an unseen world deep inside of me. It’s why I make music. I have a compulsion to understand myself. Or learn to love myself. Maybe that’s the same thing,” Powers shared in a statement, continuing:

I’ve been asked by multiple people to describe “The Sling” — where does it come from? What does it mean? Every time I start an explanation, I contradict myself. I’d consider it a song about time. And love. That I can say with confidence. I wrote it one night I felt trapped. The next morning I was free.

Watch a video for the track below.

Heaven Is A Junkyard is out 6/9 via Fat Possum.

