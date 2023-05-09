In June, This Is The Kit will release a new album, Careful Of Your Keepers, which follows 2020’s Off Off On and is produced by Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys. We’ve already heard lead single “Inside Outside,” and now they’re back with another album track, “More Change,” which comes with an animated video created by Benjamin Jones.

Here’s what songwriter Kate Stables had to say about “More Change”:

More it stays the same.

Sometimes it feels like everything has completely changed and then it just feels like it’s always

been like that. And always will be like that.

The more things change the more they actually stay the same.

The one constant is change.

Change is the only thing we can be sure of.

Who is who.

The people that become important to us and the way they become important. Phases that

come and go? Or don’t go?

The friends we need. We need our friends. We need to remember to be in the world.

I love it when Gruff says “light bulb.”

Realising that things come and go and pass and are born and then die.

The good it does us to hold hands with someone.

The tearing in two of a person and a heart.

Meanwhile, Jones explains of the video: “With this video I wanted to create something that felt homemade, organic and very much alive. Using very simple puppetry with some old coat hangers and some basic stop motion (and some surprisingly willing neighbors who lent me their faces) I’ve tried to create a few characters and scenarios which are connected in some ways, but also reflect the themes I picked up from the music – sadness, compromise, exploring new ground, and finding new ways to help each other move forward.”

TOURDATES:

05/19 – Portcurno, UK @ Minack Theatre, Matinee Show

05/19 – Portcurno, UK @ Minack Theatre, Evening Show (SOLD OUT)

06/16 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

07/16 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Folk By The Oak

07/27 – Warwick, UK @ Warwick Folk Festival

07/29 – North Yorkshire, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

09/20 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

09/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ THT/Tolhuistuin

09/22 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

09/26 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

09/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Connewitz

09/29 – Munich, DE @ Milla

09/30 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

10/01 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

10/03 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

10/05 – Reims, FR @ Cartonnerie

10/06 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

10/11 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

10/12 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 Berklee College of Music

10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/14 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/17 – Toronto, Canada @ The Drake Hotel

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/26 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/28 – Seattle, WA @ Woodlawn Hall

10/29 – Vancouver, WA @ Wise Hall

11/01 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts

11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/04 – Pasadena, CA @ South Pasadena Masonic

11/08 – Worthing, UK @ Assembly Hall

11/09 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction

11/10 – Reading, UK @ St. Laurence Church

11/11 – Cardiff, UK @ Tram Shed

11/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Glee Club

11/14 – Bangor, UK @ Neuadd Ogwen

11/16 – Cork, IRE @ Cyprus Avenue

11/17 – Galway, IRE @ Roisin Dubh

11/18 – Dublin, IRE @ National Concert Hall

11/19 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

11/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

11/22 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage

11/23 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

11/24 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

11/25 – London, UK @ Barbican

02/03 – Bristol UK @ Bristol Beacon

Careful Of Your Keepers is out 6/9 via Rough Trade Records.