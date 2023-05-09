This Is The Kit – “More Change”
In June, This Is The Kit will release a new album, Careful Of Your Keepers, which follows 2020’s Off Off On and is produced by Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys. We’ve already heard lead single “Inside Outside,” and now they’re back with another album track, “More Change,” which comes with an animated video created by Benjamin Jones.
Here’s what songwriter Kate Stables had to say about “More Change”:
More it stays the same.
Sometimes it feels like everything has completely changed and then it just feels like it’s always
been like that. And always will be like that.
The more things change the more they actually stay the same.
The one constant is change.
Change is the only thing we can be sure of.
Who is who.
The people that become important to us and the way they become important. Phases that
come and go? Or don’t go?
The friends we need. We need our friends. We need to remember to be in the world.
I love it when Gruff says “light bulb.”
Realising that things come and go and pass and are born and then die.
The good it does us to hold hands with someone.
The tearing in two of a person and a heart.
Meanwhile, Jones explains of the video: “With this video I wanted to create something that felt homemade, organic and very much alive. Using very simple puppetry with some old coat hangers and some basic stop motion (and some surprisingly willing neighbors who lent me their faces) I’ve tried to create a few characters and scenarios which are connected in some ways, but also reflect the themes I picked up from the music – sadness, compromise, exploring new ground, and finding new ways to help each other move forward.”
Listen and watch below.
TOURDATES:
05/19 – Portcurno, UK @ Minack Theatre, Matinee Show
05/19 – Portcurno, UK @ Minack Theatre, Evening Show (SOLD OUT)
06/16 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
07/16 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Folk By The Oak
07/27 – Warwick, UK @ Warwick Folk Festival
07/29 – North Yorkshire, UK @ Deer Shed Festival
09/20 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
09/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ THT/Tolhuistuin
09/22 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
09/26 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
09/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Connewitz
09/29 – Munich, DE @ Milla
09/30 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F
10/01 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
10/03 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
10/05 – Reims, FR @ Cartonnerie
10/06 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
10/11 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
10/12 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 Berklee College of Music
10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/14 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
10/17 – Toronto, Canada @ The Drake Hotel
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee
10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
10/24 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/26 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
10/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/28 – Seattle, WA @ Woodlawn Hall
10/29 – Vancouver, WA @ Wise Hall
11/01 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts
11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
11/04 – Pasadena, CA @ South Pasadena Masonic
11/08 – Worthing, UK @ Assembly Hall
11/09 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction
11/10 – Reading, UK @ St. Laurence Church
11/11 – Cardiff, UK @ Tram Shed
11/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Glee Club
11/14 – Bangor, UK @ Neuadd Ogwen
11/16 – Cork, IRE @ Cyprus Avenue
11/17 – Galway, IRE @ Roisin Dubh
11/18 – Dublin, IRE @ National Concert Hall
11/19 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
11/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
11/22 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage
11/23 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre
11/24 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
11/25 – London, UK @ Barbican
02/03 – Bristol UK @ Bristol Beacon
Careful Of Your Keepers is out 6/9 via Rough Trade Records.