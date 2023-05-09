Seattle’s Dead Bars have a ragged, melodic take on punk rock. The band impressed us with their Jack Endino-produced 2019 album Regulars, but they’d been around for a while by then. At this point, Dead Bars have been around for a decade, and they’ve been productive long enough that they just released a 31-track odds-and-ends compilation. They’ve also got a new EP, and it rocks.

Dead Bars’ new three-song EP has a bruised, romantic tunefulness that works in conversation with decades of punk classicists. I hear some early grunge in the band’s sound, but I also hear Social Distortion and Jawbreaker and Hot Water Music and Leatherface. These are some good songs, and you can hear them below.

The Dead Bars EP is out now on Really Rad Records.