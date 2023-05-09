Stream Dead Bars’ New Sinkhole EP

New Music May 9, 2023 9:48 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Dead Bars’ New Sinkhole EP

New Music May 9, 2023 9:48 AM By Tom Breihan

Seattle’s Dead Bars have a ragged, melodic take on punk rock. The band impressed us with their Jack Endino-produced 2019 album Regulars, but they’d been around for a while by then. At this point, Dead Bars have been around for a decade, and they’ve been productive long enough that they just released a 31-track odds-and-ends compilation. They’ve also got a new EP, and it rocks.

Dead Bars’ new three-song EP has a bruised, romantic tunefulness that works in conversation with decades of punk classicists. I hear some early grunge in the band’s sound, but I also hear Social Distortion and Jawbreaker and Hot Water Music and Leatherface. These are some good songs, and you can hear them below.

The Dead Bars EP is out now on Really Rad Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Alabama Show On Ted Nugent’s Final Tour Canceled Due To Social Media Backlash

4 days ago 0

Watch Katy Perry Sing At King’s Coronation After Struggling To Find Her Seat

2 days ago 0

Billy Corgan Paid Off A Hacker Who Threatened To Leak The New Smashing Pumpkins Album, “And The FBI Got Involved”

4 days ago 0

Disturbed Respond To Phoebe Bridgers’ “Down With The Sickness” Entrance On Taylor Swift Tour

1 day ago 0

Nickelback Tell Nardwuar Their First Drummer Decided To Quit After Seeing Stabbing Westward’s Tour Bus

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest