The Roots’ Black Thought Announces Memoir The Upcycled Self

Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter has announced a memoir, The Upcycled Self, which will be released on November 11, as Variety reports. The Roots co-founder previously reflected on his upbringing and career in an Audible-exclusive memoir, 7 Years, that came out in 2021.

“The Upcycled Self doesn’t just narrate a riveting and moving portrait of the artist as a young man, but gives readers a courageous model of what it means to live an examined life,” publisher One World’s official description for the book reads. “In vivid vignettes, he tells the dramatic stories of the four powerful relationships that shaped him — community, friends, art, and family — each a complex weave of love, discovery, trauma, and loss.” It continues:

Trotter explores the vital questions we all have to confront about our formative years: How can we see the story of our young lives clearly? How do we use that story to understand who we’ve become? How do we forgive the people who loved and hurt us? How do we rediscover and honor our first dreams? And finally, what do we take forward, what do we pass on, what do we leave behind? This is the beautifully bluesy story of a boy genius’s coming of age that illuminates the redemptive power of the upcycle.

Black Thought first talked about working on a memoir a decade ago, right around the time that his fellow Roots founder Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson published his memoir. Questlove has gone on to publish a number of different books.

Last month, Black Thought released a collaborative album with El Michels Affair.