Later in May, Arlo Parks will release the much-anticipated follow-up to her Mercury Prize-winning debut Collapsed In Sunbeams. We’ve posted singles “Weightless,” “Impurities,” and “Blades,” and now Parks is back with “Pegasus” featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

“The desert landscape has always had a special place in my heart, the scorched land, the dust, the sense of absence,” Parks says of the video for “Pegasus,” which is directed by Bedroom At Compulsory Film. “Films like Gerry, My Own Private Idaho, and Paris, Texas all use the desert as its own character representing isolation, nostalgia and the journey to a place outside of yourself. Bedroom did an incredible job of meshing surreal dreamscapes with real intimacy to make one of my favourite music videos I’ve ever made.”

Parks adds of the song: “‘Pegasus’ is about experiencing the warmth and lightness of good love for the first time. It also explores how the absence of chaos and the presence of real connection can be a little bit terrifying after a long time of not having it.”

Listen and watch below.

My Soft Machine is out 5/26 on Transgressive.