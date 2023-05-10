Jenny Lewis – “Giddy Up”

New Music May 10, 2023 9:20 AM By Chris DeVille

“Take a chance on a little romance,” Jenny Lewis sing-whispers. “We’re both adults.” Thus begins “Giddy Up,” the latest single from Lewis’ upcoming album Joy’all following “Psychos” and last year’s “Puppy And A Truck.” “Giddy Up” is a dark, wispy slow jam that reminds me of trip-hop and old-school pop-country at the same time. Marked by rich bass chords, an eerie screaming synth line, and even some Auto-Tune. It’s unlike any Jenny Lewis song I’ve ever heard before. Listen below.

Joy’all is out 6/9 via Blue Note/Capitol.

Jenny Lewis - Joy'all [LP]

$27.98

