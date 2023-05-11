Geld – “The Fix Is In”

Anita Shao

New Music May 11, 2023 1:49 PM By James Rettig

Last month, the Australian hardcore band Geld announced a new album, Currency // Castration, their follow-up to 2020’s Beyond The Floor. It’s out at the beginning of June, and so far we’ve heard lead single “Fog Of War.” Today, they’re back with another one, the pulverizing and chaotic “The Fix Is In,” which boasts some unintelligible growls about how, well, the fix is in. It comes with a music video directed by Lance Downing, aka Short Sharp Shock. Check it out below.

Currency // Castration is out 6/9 via Relapse Records.

