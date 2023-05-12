Today, Daft Punk have released a 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories, which came out a decade ago next week. It includes 35 minutes worth of previously unreleased music: demos and outtakes from the recording sessions. We’ve already heard some of that, including some studio audio from when they wrote “Fragments Of Time” and an early version of “Give Life Back To Music.”

The whole Random Access Memories deluxe edition is out today, and it includes “Infinity Repeating,” a previously unreleased 2013 demo of a collaboration with Julian Casablancas + The Voidz. Casablancas appears on “Instant Crush,” a song that did make the final tracklist. “Infinity Repeating” had its world premiere at the Centre Pompidou in Paris on Thursday, boasting three ways to hear it: an “ultra-high fidelity listening experience,” a “cinematic experience,” and a “collective experience.”

You, however, can now listen to it below, alongside the rest of the RAM deluxe edition.

The Random Access Memories deluxe edition is out now.