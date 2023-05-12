Hear Animal Collective’s Trippy Cover Of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”

New Music May 12, 2023 12:05 AM By James Rettig

Animal Collective just reissued their debut album Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished. In addition to remastering the original tracks on it, they’ve included a new EP called A Night At Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket, which boasts five previously unreleased tracks. They’ve already shared one of those, “Untitled #1,” but they’ve been saving the best for its official release. That means a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s eternal “Dreams,” which was recorded around the same time as Spirit They’ve Gone… and was mixed by Deakin. Check that out alongside the rest of the reissue below.

The Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished reissue is out now via Domino.

